Seychelles: Hungary Offers Scholarships to 10 Seychellois Students Per Year in Priority Areas of Study

More students from Seychelles are expected to benefit from scholarships in Hungary after the signing of a first Memorandum of Understanding with the Hungarian government. Ten students will benefit from the scholarships from 2020 to 2023.

The signing was done through a virtual ceremony Wednesday by the principal secretary for Tertiary Education and Human Resource Development Linda Barallon for Seychelles and Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich, Secretary of State for the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

"It is a great pleasure for our Ministry to accept the 10 scholarships being availed annually to Seychelles by the Government of Hungary starting from 2020 to 2023. Fields being offered at undergraduate and postgraduate levels including medicine, agriculture, economics, science, social science and teacher training, which represent our national priority training needs, in line with the implementation of the National Human Resource Development Policy and Strategy," said Barallon.

She added that in the past Hungary offered scholarships to Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - mainly in the medical field. "We currently have seven students pursuing medical studies and before that five students have completed their studies in medicine, civil engineering, tourism and economics," said Barallon.

The chief executive of the National Human Resources Agency, Nadia Lauricourt, said that the government will still support students who are awarded the Hungarian scholarship with airfares and a supplementation allowance.

Through this MOU ten scholarships will be made available to local students for the next three years. The scholarship will be available for applications by mid-November.

Pacsay-Tomassich explained that the scholarship programme for foreign students has existed since 2013 and some 10,000 students from 70 countries have benefited from the programme.

Barallon said that "all returning graduates will be supported and placed in key areas of employment to be able to contribute significantly towards the socio-economic development of our small island nation."