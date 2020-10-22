Kenya: President Kenyatta Gifts Shabana FC With New Bus

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday gifted National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC with a new 62 seater bus.

There were more goodies for the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side as the Head of State also gave the team Sh5 million, with ODM leader Raila Odinga donating Sh1 million.

Shabana FC's fans last week wrote to President Kenyatta requesting him to donate a bus to the club when he presides over the Mashujaa Day celebrations

On Tuesday, Tore Bobe skinned AFC Leopards 1-0 to win the Mashujaa Day Cup at the Gusii stadium. The goal was scored by striker Fred Nyakundi in the 34th minute.

President Kenyatta had on Tuesday led the nation in the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the same venue and on Wednesday released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in the same region.

Shabana coach Vincent Nyaberi was elated with the President gesture, saying the bus will ease their traveling logistics for home and away matches this season.

"We are grateful for what the President and the former Prime Minister have done to us. This Mashujaa Day has brought blessings and with this bus, we have something to remember that this historical event took place here," he told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"Shabana used to be a force to reckon with in the past and we are ready to fight to earn promotion back to the top league so that we can rekindle the memories of the past whenever we hosted Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards," he added.

The event held at the County Commissioner's residence was attended by Sport CS Amina Mohammed, the entire Shabana management, technical bench and players.

The former KPL giants finished 10th in the last campaign and will be playing second tier games for the third season since they were promoted from Division One towards the end of 2018.