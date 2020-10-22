Kenya: Dismas Indiza Clinches Vet Lab Safari Tour Title

The long hitting Dismas Indiza from Mumias Golf Club, beat Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi by two shots, to claim the third leg of the 2020/21 Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Wednesday.

Indiza who started the day with a five shots lead, carded one over par 73, his second in two days, for an all rounds total of four under par 284, to take home the winner's cash prize of Sh150,000.

He blamed his second shots for his lower aggregate, as well as the tough pin positions on the otherwise well nurtured greens.

"I missed a number of greens from my second shots because I was a bit tense, but all the same I am happy beating such a strong field of young and tough professionals," said Indiza who got off well, picking up a birdie at the first hole but missed the greens on the third, fifth and sixth and three putted the 17th at the back nine.

Pin positions

"After making my birdie at the first hole I realised the others were making a mistake after another and this gave me the strength to hold onto my lead," added Indiza who said his win has given him the confidence to go for victory at Sigona and in Uganda.

"I stared the season badly I think because of having stayed for some times without competition, but now my game is fine," the Zimbabwean Chinhoi also blamed the pin positions for not playing better than Royal, saying the greens are basically hilly and so when the pins are put on sloppy areas where the ball can stop, it becomes very difficult for one to score well.

"I had very good chance of winning the event if I did not miss many birdie chances, though I lost the tournament at the par three-sixth hole where I made three putts from a position I should not have missed.

"We come here not just to make money but also enjoy the game but when you put the pins in some crazy places, it real makes the situation rather difficult," said Chinhoi who birdied the fourth after dropping a shot at the third hole.

Snow withers

He then birdied the 13th and 15th to finish the back nine on two under par and the day's one under 71 which gave him a total of two under par 286 and a cheque of Sh70,000 having won Sh150,000 at Royal where he won the second leg with an impressive nine under par.

Nothing worked for Muthaiga's Greg Snow who dropped three shots at the front nine where he did not make a single birdie and despite starting the back nine with a birdie, he made four straight bogeys from the 13th to the 16th for a poor six over par 78, to drop from third to sixth place on seven over par total of 295.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile home pro Edwin Mudanyi fired the day's best round of three under par 69 to finish in third place on three over par 291. His round included three birdies at the front nine against a single bogey at the sixth while at the back nine Mudanyi dropped a shot at the 14th but recovered two shots at the 15th and 16th.

With the third leg now done, the focus now shift to the hilly Sigona Golf Club this weekend for the fourth leg of the tour which is expected to start with the Pro-Am on Saturday with the first round set for Sunday morning.

The final leaderboard;

Dismas Indiza 70, 68, 73, 73= 284

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 73, 71, 71, 71= 286

Edwin Mudanyi 74, 75, 73, 69= 291

Samuel Njoroge 73, 74, 73, 72= 292

Hesbon Kutwa 74, 73, 75, 71= 293

Greg Snow 75, 70, 72, 78= 295

Nelson Simwa 70, 76, 76, 74= 296

John Wangai 72, 76, 75, 74= 297

Mathew Wahome 77, 71, 74, 75= 297.