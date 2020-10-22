Tanzania Weatherman Forecasts Heavy Rains for Central, Southern Regions

21 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has on Wednesday, October 21 said that the rainy season will start mid November, forecasting that regions in the central and southern zones of the country will experience normal to above normal rains.

TMA director general Dr Agnes Kijazi said the rains are forecasted to go through April 2021

"The rains are likely to be normal to above in most parts of central and southern areas of the country," she said.

Western areas of Tabora, Katavi and Kigoma will experience normal to below normal rains while eastern parts of Tabora and Katavi regions will receive normal to above normal rains.

Southwestern highland regions of Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe and southern part of Morogoro are expected to have normal to below normal rains.

The rains in those areas will commence during the second week of November 2020 and cease towards the fourth week of April 2021.

The Southern Coast and Southern regions including Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions are expected to have normal rains.

