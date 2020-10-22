After several days of outage, Internet service is back in the south and central Somalia, the main service provider Hormud Telecom announced on Tuesday in a statement.
Top Headlines: Somalia
- Somalia: Nineteen Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Bay Region
- Somalia: AMISOM Sector One Commander Visits Battle Groups On the Frontline
- East Africa: Ethiopia Entry Into Somalia Miraa Market Rouses Worry
- Somalia: Landmine Targets Top Govt Official in Mogadishu
- Somalia: Internet Service Is Back in South and Central Somalia
- Somalia: Immagration Chief Survives IED Attack in Mogadishu
- Somalia: President Farmaajo Meets Cabinet, Lauds PM for Inclusive Cabinet
- Somalia: President Farmaajo Asks Parliament to Approve New Cabinet
- Somalia: Plan to Withdraw U.S. Soldiers Sparks Anxiety
- Somalia: PM Roble Names New Cabinet, Drops Key Ministers, Retains Others
- Somalia: Ilwad Elman Awarded German Africa Prize 2020
- Somalia: Somali PM Unveils New Cabinet
- Somalia: Renowned Somali Musician Dies in Mogadishu
- Somalia: Turkey Kicks Off Training for Sixth Sna Infantry
- Somalia: SNA Infantry Commander Arrives in Kismayo
- Somalia: UN Envoy and Somalia's PM Discuss Priorities in Mogadishu