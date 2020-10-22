Somalia: Internet Service Is Back in South and Central Somalia

20 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

After several days of outage, Internet service is back in the south and central Somalia, the main service provider Hormud Telecom announced on Tuesday in a statement.

