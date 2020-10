A police source says the head of Somalia's immigration department Mohamed Aden Koofi has narrowly escaped unhurt from an explosion in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening.

The IED blast struck the vehicle carrying Koofi as it was driving outside the C.I.D headquarters around the K-4 intersection in the capital, according to the source.

Some reports suggest that several passer-by civilians were killed in the explosion and no group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing.