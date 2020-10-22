Sudan: Al-Tayshi Receives Recommendations of Religious Freedoms and Peaceful Co-Existence Conference

20 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayshi received, today the recommendations issued by the Religious Freedoms and peaceful co-existence Conference which organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, in Al-Salam Rotana Hotel, Khartoum.

Al-Tayshi, addressing the conference's conclusion session. Pointed out that the conference lays the basic pillars for building the new Sudanese State which accommodates all, calling on the concerned ministry to carry out the necessary reforms in the religious institutions.

He underlined that that Juba Peace Agreement included a clause stipulating the establishment of the Commission for Religious Freedoms and Rights as one of the commissions concerned with establishing the relationship between all Sudanese irrespective to their religious diversity.

