Sudan: Bensouda - My Visit to Khartoum Shows Sudan's Commitment to Doing Justice

Khartoum — The International Criminal Court General Prsecuotor, Benesouda Fatou has underlined that she depnds on cooperation with the Sudanese authorities to do justice and prevent future crimes.

The ICC Official confirmed in a press conference held, Tuesday, in Khartoum, to help Sudan on accountability for perpetrators of crimes in Darfur, adding that her visit to Khartoum and her meetings with the Sudanese officials and the organizations of civil society and diplomatic figures showed Sudan's keenness to justice and the rule of law.

Bensouda indicated that she was able during the meetings to take the necessary measures related to the situation in Darfur and to seek cooperation to bring those accused of committing crimes to justice, and that she discussed with officials in Khartoum several points, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation mechanisms, technical visits and the immediate permission for their investigators to enter Sudan.