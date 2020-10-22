Ghana: Akufo-Addo's Strong Leadership Key to Covid-19 Success - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has touted the leadership provided by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the successes chalked in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to him, the president through the management of the country's COVID-19 response deserves praise for steering the country through the global pandemic.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Nation Building Update, under the theme: 'Protecting Lives and Livelihoods in the Midst of Crisis', the Minister emphasised that President Akufo-Addo must be commended for display of excellent leadership even in the face of an external crisis.

"The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will not be possible but for the excellent leadership shown by President Akufo-Addo who took charge on Sunday evenings with his national update which many of us looked forward to.

"It is part of the exercise of transparency and in these days that people are getting complacent, drew attention to the risk that are out there, particularly the risk of a second wave and how to deal with it.

"Right from the onset, the president was at the centre of it, listening to experts' opinion and managing the country's COVID-19 response base on science and data and it is this display of leadership that has brought the country where we are," Mr Nkrumah stated.

Ghana first reported its first cases of the virus in March, 2020, which subsequently led to the announcement of series of measures by President Akufo-Addo such as the closure of the country's airport, borders, schools and the ban on movement in the Greater Accra Region, Kasoa in the Central Region as well as Greater Kumasi.

Mr Nkrumah noted that the interventions from the president were timely and helped limit the importation and spread of the virus since every intervention taken by the president was taken in order not to put the country at risk.

He indicated that though the fight against the virus was not over, Ghanaians should trust the leadership of the president and rally behind him to eliminate the virus in its entirety.