Cameroon: U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - CAF Postpones Competition

The U-17 Lionesses camp which was supposed to begin this month has been called off following the decision to suspend the tournament.

The third training session of the national women's U-17 team that was supposed to run from October 16 to November 1, 2020 has been postponed to a later date. This comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the world football governing body, FIFA, decided to postpone the final of the 2021 African U17 Women's World Cup. CAF had previously set a schedule for hosting the final African qualifying round in October and November. The development came to the position of FIFA due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, especially the host country India, which is the second most affected country worldwide with 7,546,882 cases.

Actually, the U-17 Lionesses were supposed to play against Uganda in the away leg of the last round qualifier for the 2021 World Cup in Kampala on October 31 and the return leg in Yaounde on November 21, 2020. Cameroon had to face Uganda, Nigeria's U-17 team was supposed face Ghana, amongst other fixtures to produce Africa's three representatives for February's tournament in India. Already some countries have qualified for the World Cup. They are India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, England, Spain, and New Zealand. Cameroon has participated at the World Cup twice, 2015 in Jordan and 2018 in Uruguay. In both editions Cameroon was eliminated at the group stage. Uganda will be seeking for their first World Cup ticket.