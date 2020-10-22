Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Director of Peace Center for Heart Surgery

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burham,received in his office on Tuesday a delegation of the Peace Center for Heart Surgery, headed by Director of the center, Rosella Mickio, in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Khartoum Gianluigi Vasallo.

At the meeting, the head of the delegation gave a full explanation about the center's role in Sudan and the medical services it has provided since 2003 at Al Salam Open Heart Hospital in Soba, Mayo and Port-Sudan.

She indicated that the center conducts two open surgical heart operations free of charge in the day, through support of the Italian government, adding that the center is currently preparing to open its branch in Nyala, South Darfur Stat

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council has thanked the Italian government for the medical and humanitarian services it provides to Sudan through the Al Salam Center for Heart Surgery, stressing that all obstacles facing the center will be overcome in cooperation with the concerned authorities.