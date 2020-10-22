Cameroon: E-Learning Still in Motion

This is a bid to respect the social distancing barrier measure to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The University of Yaounde I is determined to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic with the strict respect of barrier measures put in place by government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). To implement the social distancing measure, the University has slashed the number of students per class and has accelerated its E-Learning exercise this academic year. Even though E-learning is a usual practice in the university, Covid-19 made it an indispensible method of teaching.

The Vice Dean in charge of Programming and follow-up of academic affairs at the Faculty of Arts, Letters and Social Sciences, Prof Roger Bernard Onomo Etaba notes that the programing for this academic year is a hybrid one. He explains that physical lectures will be given alongside online lessons. Given that an E-learning platform had been created within the University with lecturers having particular addresses to post lessons, the Vice Dean reveals that the courses are already online. He goes on to note that a two-week physical lesson is however obliged for the lecturers to come in contact with the students and have an apercu of their difficulties. Prof Onomo Etaba equally states that for departments with few students, the E-learning exercise is not indispensable but says that the exercise is of utmost importance in departments with mega students like Geography, History, Sociology. As for this year, he states that there has been an improvement in the structuring of lessons, given that online teaching is a whole school on its own.

Precious Ngwaleh, a level II student of the Department of Geography states that the E-learning exercise was affective last year and is currently ongoing but hopes that there will be a lot of improvement especially with the availability of lecturers online. He equally admits that the E-learning exercise boosted his knowledge in Information and Communication Technologies.