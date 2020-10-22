Cameroon: Frequency Regulation - Radio Promoters, Journalists Commit to Sensitise

This was at the end of a two-day seminar which ran from October 14 to 15 in Yaoundé.

Journalists and radio promoters have taken the commitment to ensure proper management of radio frequencies in the country. They made the promise at the close of a two-day training seminar of Cameroonian journalists and radio channel promoters on issues related to the regulation of radio frequencies which ran from October 14-15, 2020 in Yaoundé organised by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

With the explosion of the use of radio communication means in the fields of security, defence, broadcasting, aeronautics, maritime navigation, meteorology and commercial services, Minister Libom Li Likeng, while closing the seminar reiterated that the State is bound to manage the use of frequencies in an optimal and effective manner. This is the reason why the minister called on journalists to be at the frontline of the sensitisation campaign and that radio promoters should work within government's policies managing their sector especially when it comes to frequency regulation. Given that several radio stations in the country are operating without a proper base in terms of frequencies, radio promoters, as per the recommendations taken at the end of the seminar, promised to hook up with the Telecommunications Regulatory Board (ART) to regularise their situations.