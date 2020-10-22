Cameroon: Joyce Babatunde Hits the Stage

She kept her audience spell-bound during a music performance October 16, 2020 in Yaounde

Vocalist Joyce Babatunde has once more shown proves of her exceptional style and energy on stage via a music show organised October 16, 2020 in Yaounde. With a blouse and a pair of black trousers, the artist storms the stage with so much eagerness like a pregnant woman in labour. Indeed, Joyce gave birth to a thrilling performance which kept her audience spell-bound for over one hour thirty minutes. With a set of 11 songs combined with different rhythms from rap to afro soul and a couple of covers, Joyce is able to make her audience vibrate. Her smile and stage gesture accompany her energetic voice.

The band is equally on point to make the show a remarkable one. The complicity between the band and the performing artist could not equally go unnoticed given that they are able to comfortably switch from one beat to the other with no hitches. Joyce, as usual, comfortably blends contemporary genres to satisfy the needs of music lovers. With this, she keeps her audience in their best moods for as long as she performs. The connection between the artist and her audience is like water flowing through a pipe with no blockage. The smiles on the faces of many are proofs that it was a breath-taking performance. This concert is part of the "Stay Alive" project created by the Macase group in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which put all cultural activities on hold. "We meet here at the Music Laboratory in Bastos to allow a very small audience to experience a beautiful moment of music. We are encouraging music lovers to go out and watch concerts again," says Serge Maboma, a member of the Macase group.

Joyce Babatunde is an experimental music and spoken word artist from the North West Region of Cameroon. Her music has strong soul influence, producing a melting pot of genres. She is known for her signature inspirational content and what she calls the Masterpiece Mentality which she weaves into her art. She is one of the winners of the Goethe Decouverte 2018 edition and subsequently won two awards as Best Female Artist and Best Spoken Word Act for the New Breed Africa Celebrity Awards 2019. She has brought her light this year to stages like Cameroon's first ever showcase for women with disabilities, ACCESS, The Slam Up Festival (a poetry/comedy showcase), The Mboa BD - Concerts dessine. She is currently working on her first studio project.