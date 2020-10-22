Gambia: Foreign Minister Receives Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday morning received in his office the captain of The Gambia's international youth team, Tijan Jaiteh, who was recently appointed Goodwill Ambassador of The Gambia by His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

Mr. Jaiteh, an accomplished football player served The Gambia for over a decade on the pitch with much candour. For the past years, he has become a familiar face in the realm of supporting the poor and the needy in the country.

In welcoming Mr. Jaiteh, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Tangara, congratulated Jaiteh for the appointment and also for the trust and confidence bestowed in him by H.E. the President. The Minister used the opportunity to inform Jaiteh that as Representative of The President, he has the leverage to perform duties on behalf of The Gambia with a view to achieving the developmental aspirations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and The Gambia in general.

He assured him of the Foreign Ministry's full support in continuing the long path of success for the youth and the country.

For his part, Mr. Tijan Jaiteh, thanked the Foreign Minister for the support and assured Minister Tangara that he would continue to do his utmost best in serving The Gambia.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad