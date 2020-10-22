Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 6 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 6 new positive covid-19 cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,655.

The 174th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020 indicated no new COVID-19 related death.

Five new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged. Whereas no new person was taken into quarantine, no new persons were discharged either.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 883 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 27 cases which bring its total cases to 15,459.

Currently it has recorded 13, 927 recoveries, 320 deaths, and 1,216 under treatment.