Gambia: New Anti Crime Boss Pays Courtesy Call On Oic CEO

New commander of the Anti Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force, Momodou Sowe with his 2nd in command Harry Sambou last Friday paid a courtesy called on CEO of OIC Secretariat Gambia, Yankuba Dibba and his staff.

Sowe and Sambou were received with open arms by CEO Dibba with Sowe reassuring them of Anti Crime Unit's commitment to continue combating and/or curbing crime within the entire territory of The Gambia.

"... likewise be part of the pillars that will reassure all delegates during the summit that The Gambia is committed to working hand in hand with visiting nations before, during and after the summit.

CEO Dibba extended gratitude to Inspector General of Police Alhaji Mamour Jobe for being a dependable pillar through his support and cordial working relations with the Secretariat.