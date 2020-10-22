Gambia: New Anti Crime Boss Pays Courtesy Call On Oic CEO

21 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Essa Bokarr Sey

New commander of the Anti Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force, Momodou Sowe with his 2nd in command Harry Sambou last Friday paid a courtesy called on CEO of OIC Secretariat Gambia, Yankuba Dibba and his staff.

Sowe and Sambou were received with open arms by CEO Dibba with Sowe reassuring them of Anti Crime Unit's commitment to continue combating and/or curbing crime within the entire territory of The Gambia.

"... likewise be part of the pillars that will reassure all delegates during the summit that The Gambia is committed to working hand in hand with visiting nations before, during and after the summit.

CEO Dibba extended gratitude to Inspector General of Police Alhaji Mamour Jobe for being a dependable pillar through his support and cordial working relations with the Secretariat.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.