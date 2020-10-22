Gambia: KMC Introduces First Comprehensive By-Laws

The Kanifing Municipal Council recently introduced its first comprehensive by-laws which will be implemented within the municipality.

Held at the KMC chambers, the event was graced by all security task forces within the Kanifing Municipality.

At the ceremony, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, mayor of the Kanifing Municipality informed that the thought about these comprehensive by-laws since he assumed office in 2018. The move, he added, was in response to series of complaints from members of the community.

Lack of order and civil disobedience which causes conflict between neighbors due to ineffective local governance structures, he said, is another motivating factor.

"One of the council's biggest responsibilities is to establish law and order within communities as the constitution did not cover all these aspects. Disturbance such as loud noise, having ceremonies and other public events late at night without the consideration of their neighbours are reasons that led KMC to come up with comprehensive by- laws to guide communities and to ensure there are penalties if one disrupts their community.'

Mayor Bensouda indicated that they reached an agreement as a council to introduce this comprehensive by-laws with the support of the security task force to make sure these by-laws are fully enforced within KMC

"And some of the by -laws are sale and transfer of properties, maintenance of property, removal of sand , private sewage pipe , disposal of waste products and hazardous substance and many more. All these laws have their own penalty and communities will be engaged to know more about these laws and the penalties attached." he said.

Under these new by-laws, one is liable to a fine if found wanting for dumping waste or hazardous products on the street or unauthorized areas including drains or waterways or burn any form of substances that is hazardous to humans or pose health repercussions.