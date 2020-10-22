Gambia: KMC Introduces First Comprehensive By-Laws

21 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

The Kanifing Municipal Council recently introduced its first comprehensive by-laws which will be implemented within the municipality.

Held at the KMC chambers, the event was graced by all security task forces within the Kanifing Municipality.

At the ceremony, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, mayor of the Kanifing Municipality informed that the thought about these comprehensive by-laws since he assumed office in 2018. The move, he added, was in response to series of complaints from members of the community.

Lack of order and civil disobedience which causes conflict between neighbors due to ineffective local governance structures, he said, is another motivating factor.

"One of the council's biggest responsibilities is to establish law and order within communities as the constitution did not cover all these aspects. Disturbance such as loud noise, having ceremonies and other public events late at night without the consideration of their neighbours are reasons that led KMC to come up with comprehensive by- laws to guide communities and to ensure there are penalties if one disrupts their community.'

Mayor Bensouda indicated that they reached an agreement as a council to introduce this comprehensive by-laws with the support of the security task force to make sure these by-laws are fully enforced within KMC

"And some of the by -laws are sale and transfer of properties, maintenance of property, removal of sand , private sewage pipe , disposal of waste products and hazardous substance and many more. All these laws have their own penalty and communities will be engaged to know more about these laws and the penalties attached." he said.

Under these new by-laws, one is liable to a fine if found wanting for dumping waste or hazardous products on the street or unauthorized areas including drains or waterways or burn any form of substances that is hazardous to humans or pose health repercussions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.