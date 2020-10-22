Gambia: Sainey Janneh's Goal Helps Newport County Win Tranmere Rovers

21 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker Saikou Janneh guided his English Fourth Division side, Newport County to a 1-nil win over Tranmere Rovers in their week six fixtures of the English League Two (Fourth Division League) played at the Rodney Parade venue last Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored the game's only goal in the 25th minute of the first half to ensure his side maintains their position on the table.

Striker Janneh who is on loan from Bristol City scored his first goal of the season for the Fourth Division League side after five games.

The win has moved Newport County to second position with 13 points, levelled with Cambridge United.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

