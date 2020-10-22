Gambia: West Coast Region Fitness Tourney to Begin On October 31

The 2020 West Coast Region fitness football tournament is set to commence on 31 October 2020 at the Brikama Box Mini Stadium.

Sixteen divisional teams are expected to contend in the first-ever fitness football tournament meant to prepare West Coast Region clubs fit enough for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF ) First and Second Division League campaigns.

Heavy-weights such as Brikama United, Fotrune and Bombada are all set to participate in the fitness tournament.

Meanwhile, Brikama United won the country's top flight league title twice in their history in 2010-2011 and 2018-2019.