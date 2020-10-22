Gambia: No New Covid-19 Case Recorded, No New Death

21 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has recorded no new laboratory-confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus as of Tuesday 20th October 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

The only posthumous sample collected returned negative for COVID-19.

This is the 175th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country Gambia has no person in quarantine and eight hundred and seventy-nine active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and forty new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

He said no new test returned undetermined.

"Four new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged. No new person was taken into quarantine and no new person was discharged either," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.