Gambia: No New Covid-19 Case Recorded, No New Death

The Gambia has recorded no new laboratory-confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus as of Tuesday 20th October 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded.

The only posthumous sample collected returned negative for COVID-19.

This is the 175th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

The country Gambia has no person in quarantine and eight hundred and seventy-nine active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and forty new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

He said no new test returned undetermined.

"Four new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged. No new person was taken into quarantine and no new person was discharged either," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.