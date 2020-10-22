Africa: Mulee Returns As Harambee Stars Coach

21 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made a return as Kenya's national team coach after 10 years, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced on Wednesday.

Mulee has been appointed on a three-year deal, replacing Francis Kimanzi who parted ways with the team on Tuesday.

The tactician was officially unveiled on Wednesday with the task of leading Kenya back to the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 as well as giving a strong shot at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers set to start in June next year.

"He is Kenyan and knows Kenyan football. He has been there, done that. He has been to the Africa Cup of Nations before and now he has another chance to be there and use that knowledge to try and do better," FKF President Nick Mwendwa said.

Mulee (52) had four previous spells as Harambee Stars coach, with the highlight of his career being leading Kenya to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia. He also led them to various CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumphs. Nicknamed "Ghost", he also coached Tusker FC with whom he won three league titles, as well as Rwanda's APR and Tanzania's Young Africans.

"We had a very lengthy discussion as to what the ambition of FKF is. After seeing that the working conditions are favourable, I said I would give it a shot. It is a difficult task especially ahead of two tough games against Comoros (in AFCON 2021 qualifiers), but I believe with the team I saw against Zambia and the first two qualifiers, we can go back to AFCON," Mulee stated.

His first task will be to assemble a team for the qualifiers in less than two weeks. Kenya will face Comoros on 11 November in Nairobi before travelling for the return tie four days later in Moroni.

Mulee also believes he can do well in the World Cup qualifiers, with Kenya set to battle Mali as well as neighbors Rwanda and Uganda for a chance to move to the second and final phase of qualification.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.