Ghana: Govt Embarks On Emergency Nationwide Refuse Clearing Exercise ... Assakae in Western Region First Stop

21 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The chief of Assakae in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EFKMA) in the Western Region, Nana Asante Kwadwo II, and his people have applauded the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), for embarking on an exercise to clear an old dumpsite in the area.

According to the chief, the exercise was very timely, adding that the Assakae dumpsite had become a headache for the community.

Nana Kwadwo II who described the evacuation of the dumpsite as a "huge relief" also commended the government while speaking to journalists at Assakae where the emergency national refuse evacuation exercise undertaken by the MSWR kick-started in the Western Region here, on Tuesday.

For his part, while praising the MSWR, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for EFKMA, Mr Kofi Acquah (alias Adwumawura), who was present at the dumpsite, revealed that the assembly would build public toilet facilities and also station waste containers at the site, after the evacuation exercise.

These facilities, he, however, stressed would be kept under very strict hygienic conditions when completed.

Speaking to the media, scores of Assakae residents expressed joy and relief that at long last the refuse is being cleared from the area.

"We can now heave a sigh of relief, especially as the government has come to our aid to clear this stinking old heap of dumpsite," one of the residents, Ato Mensah, said.

According to Mr George Amoako, another resident said the dumpsite has been contributing to several sicknesses in the community.

"And so it is a good thing that the MSWR is evacuating our dumpsite," he said.

The exercise is expected to continue to clear other dumpsites in the region.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

