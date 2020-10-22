Ghana/South Africa: Black Stars Goalie Joins Pirates

Four times winners of the ABSA Championship, Orlando Pirates, has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian shot stopper, Richard Ofori.

The former Wa All Stars goalie has been on the radar of the Soweto based club following an outstanding performance for Maritzburg United during his two-year stint with the side he joined in 2018.

Ofori, 26, signed with the Buccaneers after agreeing terms to a three a year deal.

The Black Stars goalie told Orlandopiratesfc.com:

"I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team.

"I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project."

Ofori made his debut for Ghana in 2015 and has gone on to make 19 appearances and has also represented Ghana at youth levels.