Ghana: Formulate Policies to Take Advantage of Covid-19 Opportunities - Dr Kasser Tee

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has urged industry players to reformulate policies and programmes to position their businesses well and take advantage of the opportunities which the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) presents.

According to the Institute, the pandemic had negatively affected many organisations and their operations, leading to layoff of employees, working from home, with many organisations having to cut marketing budget.

However, the president of the Institute, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, indicated that, it was rather prudent for organisations to streamline their budgets to cater for their marketing activities amidst the COVID-19 challenges.

"Marketing expenditure should be the last thing to touch in hard times, because, you need to find creative ways of stimulating demand for your products and services," he advised.

He said this during the virtual launch of the 2020 marketing performance awards scheduled to take place in Accra on November 7, aimed at recognising individuals and organisations in the marketing profession for their excellence.

Dr Kasser Tee noted that, since its inception three decades ago, the scheme had shaped marketing individuals and organisations, by providing them with sector metrics for excellent performance.

These metrics, according to, Dr Kasser Tee, had inspired industry leaders to refocus their organisations to become more marketing oriented, as they continued to learn from the awards metrics.

The National President of the Institute also attributed the success and sustenance of the scheme to the support and work of sponsors, partners, noting that, their collective effort, had made the scheme become globally recognised.

He cautioned political parties against disturbance of the business space, saying, the COVID-19 had, "Caused enough damage to the business environment, and the least politicians can do, is to stop inflaming passions and building unnecessary tensions in the country."

Against this background, Dr Kasser Tee called on all political parties to exercise restraint in their communications messages and pronouncements, and said, "We need sanity to conduct peaceful and respected elections."

On her part, the Chairperson of the Awards Planning and Selection Committee, Agnes Essah, indicated that, as a result of the COVID-19, marketing professionals and businesses ought to find ways to operate to mitigate its impact.

Mrs Essah, who also is the Vice President of CIMG, stated that, the Institute was resolved to keeping the stakes as high and as relevant as possible so that the standards by which the CIMG assesses individual and corporate performances are not compromised.

The awards, she said, cover six major competitive areas: Hall of Fame, Personalities, Media/Marketing Communications Organisations, Business organisations, Products, and Not-for-Profit organisations.

She added that, there would be non-competitive awards, known as the "CIMG President's Special Awards," to be given to a noticeable female and male achiever in any endeavour of life that contributes to national progress.