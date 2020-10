Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, have handed a contract extension to youngster Obeng Kwadwo Jnr.

The winger put pen to paper on a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 21 year old joined the Phobians from Bibiani Gold Stars in 2017.

He made three appearances in the truncated Ghana Premier League (GPL) season for the Phobians due to injuries.

He is expected a play a major role in Coach Edward Odoom's set up ahead of the new season.