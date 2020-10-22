Ghana: Kpone Katamanso MP Denies Support for NPP Candidate

Kpone — The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpone Katamanso Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Afotey Agbo, has assured the Parliamentary Candidate for the area on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Tettey of his full support and assistance to ensure his victory in the December 7, 2020 elections.

The incumbent, who represents the constituency on the same political party, refuted an allegation he was campaigning for the opposition candidate and promised he was going to be a "strong pillar" behind Mr Tettey.

Mr Agbo, who made the declaration during the parliamentary candidate's campaign launch here, is not contesting again, and said it was prudent to throw his weight behind his successor to maintain the seat for the NDC, as had been the trend over the years.

"Why should I support and assist someone from an opposition party? That will be like going to fetch water with a basket which won't help me, the party or my constituents," he stressed.

Mr Agbo urged supporters, well wishers, members of the NDC and the constituency at heart to vote for Mr Tettey because for him (Agbo) that would be the best decision anyone could make for the party to be able to implement all its development projects.

Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, charged the constituents to embark on a house-to-house and door- to-door campaign with all the good policies the party had to convince more people to vote to return the party to power.

Felicia Bortey, Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser, highlighted the need for unity in the party since that was key for a resounding victory and expressed displeasure about the decreasing number of votes in the constituency every election year, and need to do better to increase the number of votes in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Tettey said he was optimistic of massive improvement in employment in both the formal and informal sectors, healthcare and loans for women among other good things for the area "if the NDC wins power again and all hands must join to ensure resounding victory for the party".