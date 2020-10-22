Ghana: Office of Senior Minister Presents Office Equipment and Stationery to CHRAJ

21 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Gloria Nsiah Mintah

The Office of the Senior Minister has presented office equipment and stationery to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to assist them in carrying out their duties effectively and efficiently.

The items included 20 desktop computers, 19 laptops, 25 printers, 25 photocopy machines, 20 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) devices, 20 digital voice recorders, 20 LED/LCD mini projector, and 20 scanners.

The remaining items were MTN mobile router and SIM Handset for voice communication, plus a 4×4 vehicle.

Making the presentation, the Technical Advisor to the Senior Minister, Mr Robert Kwabena Poku, said, government has instituted the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS) to make the public sector more efficient and effective in responding to the needs of citizenry and the private sector.

According to him, government has entered into an arrangement with the World Bank and negotiated for a facility at the cost of 35 million dollars for the implementation of the NPSRS.

He added that, out of the 16 beneficiaries who have been divided into three groups, five are from Frontline Service Delivery Agencies, six from Central Management Agencies (where CHRAJ fall under) and five from Parent Ministries.

He said the ICT equipment provided for the various agencies would help strengthen and improve their service to the citizenry and also to communication effectively across the regional offices.

Receiving the items, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Joseph Akanjoluer Whittal, expressed his appreciation to the office of the Senior Minister, and said, communication was very important as we are living in the "knowledge and COVID-19 world."

"One aspect is about capacity building and we are going to use the equipment to build the capacity of officers from MDA and MMDAs by ensuring that we organise online training through some consultants to them in terms of what they are expected to do to improve upon service delivery," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

