Ghana: Tough Wafu 'B' Draw for Satellites

The national U-20 male team, Black Satellites, have been drawn alongside Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU qualifying tournament to be staged in Togo.

This was confirmed after a virtual draw which was held in Abidjan yesterday.

Host nation Togo and Nigeria, who placed third in the last U-20 AFCON were drawn bye in Group A and Group B respectively.

In Group A, Togo was drawn alongside Niger, Benin and Burkina Faso.

The tournament is scheduled to be staged between November 14 -29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that application for media accreditation for the 2020/21 Football season is officially open.

An FA statement consequently urged media organizations interested in covering the various competitions to officially apply by sending requests to (media@ghanafa.org) or present a letter (on an official letterhead) to its Communications Department with names and passport size photographs of designated journalists.

It said requests that are not on official letterheads will not be considered.

The statement reminded that accreditation does not confer rights for live commentary or live broadcast of matches, adding that live commentary and broadcast rights are a preserve of the media right holders.

"The following accreditation allocations will be made for the media: TV Stations - five journalists per media house; Radio - five journalists per media house; Print & online - three journalists per media house (Photo-Journalists should be indicated).

The accreditation process begins immediately and would be closed at 5:00pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.