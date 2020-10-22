Ghana: 'Next NDC Govt Will Transform Economy'

21 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila

Takoradi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Effia Constituency Chairman in the Western Region, Samuel Arthur, has appealed to the citizenry to vote massively for the party in the December polls to decide a better future for the nation.

He said the December polls would determined the progress and future of the country so as to transform the economy.

Mr Arthur made the appeal after sympathisers, well wishers and faithful of the NDC went on a four-hour route match through the principal streets of Takoradi to inform Ghanaians the party was viable and attractive for all Ghanaians to join and vote for NDC in the December polls.

He indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo came with many promises to make Ghana a living testimony because citizens were sitting on gold, and wondered why there was so much suffering.

Mr Arthur noted that Ghanaians were judges of what former President John Mahama was able to do and what President Akufo-Addo was doing now, and stressed that "the New Patriotic Party came and collapsed so many financial institutions causing redundancy and many families are suffering because of the collapse of the financial institutions".

He admonished the electorate to vote massively for the NDC for John Mahama to come back and continue with his development agenda in order to save Ghanaians from hardships they were facing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.