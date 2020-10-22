Ghana: 'Next NDC Govt Will Transform Economy'

Takoradi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Effia Constituency Chairman in the Western Region, Samuel Arthur, has appealed to the citizenry to vote massively for the party in the December polls to decide a better future for the nation.

He said the December polls would determined the progress and future of the country so as to transform the economy.

Mr Arthur made the appeal after sympathisers, well wishers and faithful of the NDC went on a four-hour route match through the principal streets of Takoradi to inform Ghanaians the party was viable and attractive for all Ghanaians to join and vote for NDC in the December polls.

He indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo came with many promises to make Ghana a living testimony because citizens were sitting on gold, and wondered why there was so much suffering.

Mr Arthur noted that Ghanaians were judges of what former President John Mahama was able to do and what President Akufo-Addo was doing now, and stressed that "the New Patriotic Party came and collapsed so many financial institutions causing redundancy and many families are suffering because of the collapse of the financial institutions".

He admonished the electorate to vote massively for the NDC for John Mahama to come back and continue with his development agenda in order to save Ghanaians from hardships they were facing.