Ghana: Young Cyclist Embarks On Campaign Against Autism

21 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Phil Bertino, an autistic cyclist, was joined by a team of professional riders over the weekend to embark on an 84km ride from Accra to Boti Falls to create awareness on autism in the country.

The two-day journey started in Accra (Adenta) to Adukrom on Saturday (44km) and continued on Sunday from Adukrom to (40km) Boti Falls.

They were greeted an enthusiastic crowd that lined along the streets to cheer and the young lad as he rode to fight autism in Ghana.

Accompanied by his parents, Mr and Mrs Bertino and siblings, Princess and Queenie, Phil led the bunch of riders to the finishing point without showing any sign of fatigue.

Young Phil covered the distance in six hours with an average speed of 16km/hr and 19km/hr respectively for Saturday and Sunday.

Ultimately, the young cyclists managed to drum his message loud to thousands of residents from Accra to Boti Falls-ensuring that autistic children were accepted and given the opportunity to grow and recover.

His mother, Mrs Angel Bertino, described the campaign as a success and was delighted the message was loud and clear.

"Autism is not a disease but just a development disorder and children with autism can be supported to grow and utilize their talents like Phil," she stated.

She said, with Phil and her establishment, the Liztino Center for Children with Special Needs, they were committed to ensuring that autistic children live a normal life in society.

Phil's trainer, Isaac Sackey applauded the young cyclist for his strength and determination despite his condition.

"He took a challenge that even very able professionals could not and actually execute same to the fullest," he stated.

He said, the team was working ahead of a Mountain Bike Race scheduled for November 28 with about 50 cyclists including Phil expected to participate.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.