Ghana Post Poised to Impact Global Services

The Ghana Post Company is poised to move beyond mere sending of mails to becoming a real-time service provider in the global postal industry, Board Chairman, Mr George Afedzie, has said.

"Many believe Ghana Post is losing its weight but I will rather say that the Company is gaining grounds to become an essential service provider to the world.

We have come from a perennial loss-making company to a profit-making company, recording revenue increase of 43 per cent from 2017 to 2019 and this has been possible by a four-year strategic plan that answers the question of our survival beyond mails," he said.

Mr Afedzi was speaking at a ceremony in Accra yesterday, to launch 10,000 postal stamps in commemoration of 60 years of Ghana-China relations.

The commemorative stamps, designed with a background of the Ghana flag, comes in bigger and smaller sizes to reflect the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

While the big stamps feature historic pictures of President Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao Tse-Tung, founders of the two countries, the smaller stamps feature symbolic development projects undertaken Ghana and China over the past decade in the country.

The projects include the Cape Coast Stadium, Bui hydroelectric project, the Kpong Water Supply Expansion and the University of Health and Allied Sciences, which were funded by the Chinese government.

According to Mr. Afedzi, Ghana and China share a lot in common as regards postal services, adding that "e-commerce transactions that see a lot of online buyers from China and the selection of Ghana Post as the delivery agent of choice bring the two postal administrations closer in business."

He assured the public that Ghana Post was commercially focused and customer-centred to sustain its operations and that the launch of the stamps was a boost to solidify the already good relations between Ghana and China.

"Our services are strongly backed by requisite logistics and technology. All you need to do is to take your parcel or document to the nearest post office and request for 24-hour delivery and your parcel is as good as delivered," he stated.

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr George Andah, in a remark, expressed government commitment to deepen the bilateral ties shared by Ghana and China.

He said the long-standing bilateral relationship had resulted in advancement of sectors, including trade, education, politics, and culture, as well as socio-economic indicators.

The Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Mr Zhu Jing, indicated that bilateral trade volume between the two countries hit $7.46 billion in 2019 and investments in infrastructure, human resource and technology, among other sectors, were yielding fruits.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mr Jing recounted, his country did not find it difficult to share support with Ghana in the fight against the pandemic because China had over the years made significant contributions to Ghana's health industry.

"Looking forward, we will continue to follow and work on the direction pointed out by our leaders and spare no effort to deepen the diplomatic relations and facilitate the already robust economic, commercial and cultural relationship between China and Ghana for mutual benefit," he said.