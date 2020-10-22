Ghana: 11 Kpone Affordable Apartment Blocks Completed, 150 to Follow By 2023

A total of 11 apartment blocks have been completed at the TDC Company Limited's Community 26 Kpone Affordable Housing Project located in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

About 150 blocks and more than 3,000 units of apartments are also expected to be completed by 2023.

This came to light during a facility tour by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, accompanied by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, and some officials from the various Ministries and Municipal Assemblies on Monday to inspect ongoing works there.

The project forms part of efforts by the government to address the housing deficit of about two million in the country.

Currently, some of the completed blocks, started during the Kufuor Administration, are being occupied by some employees in the educational, health and other public establishments on rent, with plans in place to facilitate the ownership of interested occupants.

Mr Akyea said the government, led by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saw affordable housing as a "divine undertaking" and so was an upmost priority on the Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He described issues of housing as sensitive because that was where people got rest before they went to work to contribute to productivity and that the initiative was to help mitigate the housing needs of the citizenry.

He said efforts were being made for more private interventions so that the government budget was not overstretched.

The Minister of Works and Housing commended the TDC for availing themselves to assist the Government and also applauded the various financial institutions for their support.

"A total of 46 blocks are expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year with additional 93 blocks to be completed in 2023," Mr Akyea said.

The Minister for Finance said it was important to put measures in place to ensure that the cost of housing was brought down to make it possible for more people to have decent accommodation and also deal with the housing deficit.

Mr Ofori-Atta said he was optimistic that the collaboration by the Ministry for Works and Housing, Ministry of Finance and the TDC Company Limited would go a long way to address the housing deficit "because everyone deserved decent housing".

Mr Ofori-Atta said in spite of the pressure on the Government's budget to finance various undertakings like the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, constructing roads as this year had been declared "year of roads" and the "planting for food and jobs", provision had been made to support the housing sector because it was critical to the government and a good area to leave a legacy.

The General Manager for Operations at the TDC Company Limited, Samuel Asante, said an arrangement by the Ministry for Works and Housing with agencies and the Ministry for Finance to go by measures in place to complement efforts on the project would bridge the housing gap.

The team also visited the Adom City Estates in Tema Community 25, which is a private initiative to complement government's dream of providing affordable housing.

The Company is scheduled to undertake a housing project of about 1,500 units but had currently completed a total of 200 on pilot within a period of one year to reduce the housing deficit of the country.