Gambia: TRRC Begins Hearing On NIA

21 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) will tomorrow commence institutional hearing on the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Dr Lamin J. Sise, the Chairperson of TRRC said former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh's alternative treatment programme resulted to 10 deaths during the PATP and 21 deaths after undergoing the PATP.

The first 10 were; Fatou Ceesay, Nyima Keita, Mariama Jawara, Fatou Sonko, Anago, Lamin Dampha, Adama Jobarteh, Lamin Jarju, Lamin Batiya and one other person.

Some of the twenty-one persons who passed away after were Haruna Bojang, Ansumana Dampha, Musa Dibbasey, Mariama Tamba, Tida Gibba, Kebba Saidy, Yafatou Sanyang, Pa Badjie, Rabiatou Bah, Banna Jallow, Olimatou Jammeh, Adama Samaba, Fatou Trawally, Sunakry Bojang, Saffiatou Sanneh, Lamin Sanneh, Mai Sanneh, Adama Sanneh and Sona Bah and two others.

"May their souls rest in peace," Dr Sise said.

TRRC resumes tomorrow with another thematic area which will focus on the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). This institution of the State was a place of torture and detention for many Gambians under the reign of AFPRC and APRC.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

