South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 708 359 Cases of Covid-19

21 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 708 359, with 2055 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Regrettably, we report 85 COVID-19 related deaths today. This brings the total num- ber of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 741. Of the 85 deaths reported today, 8 occurred in the past 48 hours.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 641 706 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

