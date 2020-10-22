Malawi: Nsanje Port Not a Priority for Malawi - Chakwera

22 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

President Lazarus Chakwera has said the colour dream of former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika--the Nsanje Inland Port--which cost the country $20 million, is not a priority for government right now.

Chakwera made the stand in Parliament on Wednesday when he was responding to members of parliament questions. The President was asked about his government's plans on the project.

"Nsanje Port is not a priority," Chakwera said in his upfront response.

He said government plans to rehabilitate the Marka to Mozambique railway line so that it becomes functional again.

The President said talks are underway with Mozambique on the project. The Malawi leader had visited the neighbouring country recently on a State visit.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nsanje Central Member of Parliament Francis Kasaila said the port development project is part of government policy because it is included in the Malawi Growth Development Strategy (MDGS).

Sadc, through the African Development Bank (AfDB), in 2011 pumped in US$ 3.5 million (K2.5 billion) into the comprehensive feasibility study on the Shire-Zambezi Waterway project which was initially projected to cut Malawi's transportation of goods costs to and from the Indian Ocean ports by 40 percent.

The project had also roped in Zambia and Zimbabwe to make it more regional based. The countries adopted the study that gave a green light to the navigability of the two rivers.

Although in 2014 former president Mutharika after attending the 34th Sadc Summit at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe said Sadc had endorsed the project, in April 2016 Mozambique president Felipe Nyusi questioned the viability of the project, saying it was just an ambition by Zambia and Malawi to cut transportation costs, urging the two countries to explore other means.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.