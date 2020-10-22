Malawi: Chakwera Says Malawi Has 'Crisis of Greed, Lawlessness' - Orders Review of Land Laws

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday told parliament that the country is facing a "crisis of greed" and "lawlessness" which is affecting the land management and has ordered a review of all land law enacted by the previous regime in 2017 which he blamed to contribute to the crises.

During his second session of Question Time to the President, Chakwera observed that the land management system is "broken."

He said: " We have a crisis of greed.

"We have a crisis of lawlessness how people are encroaching the land that they have not acquired legally. Our land management system is broken.

Chakwera said its time to be reforming land laws and enforcing them.

"I am directing the Ministry of Land to review all land laws to address the flaws in the legislation and those laws must be ready for amendment at the next sitting of the House," he said.

Chakwera was responding to a question from Chitipa South member of parliament (MP) Werani Chilenga (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) who wanted to know what the President's administration , ushered in office through the court-ordered June 23 Fresh Presidential Election, will do to ensure that contentious issues on land-related laws are sorted out.

Chilenga reminded Chakwera that while serving as Leader of Opposition in 2017 he led MPs in the opposition bloc to walk out of Parliament in protest over some provisions in the land laws.

The President said the land laws which were passed have been problematic hence calling for a review.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I will see to it that the pilot phase of the land reforms implementation is completed before the end of the year so that the lessons from the process inform the low process," he said.

Chakwera further said that consultations are "underway" on the three contentious issues ; sale of land to foreigners, existence of freehold land and the piece of legislation on customary land.

"These are issues that are close to me," he said.

The Malawi leader specifically cited the Registered Land Act, Forestry Act, Local Government Act, Public Road Act and Malawi Housing Act as the laws to be reviewed.

He said several stakeholders including some traditional leaders have complained about the land laws mostly due to inadequate consultations hence the need to sanitise the land administration process in the country which is fraught with corruption.

00vote

Article Rating