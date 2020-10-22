South Africa: Prasa Says Countrywide Vandalism and Theft 'Mainly Sabotage'

analysis

Much of South Africa's 2,200km passenger rail network has been stripped bare, especially in areas of Gauteng and the Western Cape. Appearing before a National Council of Provinces committee, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa revealed more about its safety plan, aimed at curbing theft and vandalism.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says most of the countrywide vandalism and theft at the rail network is "sabotage". On Wednesday, 21 October, the rail agency appeared virtually before a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) committee.

Prasa accounting authority Bandisa Matshego told the NCOP oversight committee on transport that while theft and vandalism did occur on the rail network, "in the main, there are instances of what we deem to be sabotage".

Vandalism and theft are not new, but in recent months have again come into the spotlight after media reports on the stripping of the railways, particularly in Gauteng.

The ANC's Mohammed Dangor said Gauteng stations such as Kliptown had been stripped bare. He said that there would be "trouble if this was not...