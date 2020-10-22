South Africa: Prasa Says Countrywide Vandalism and Theft 'Mainly Sabotage'

22 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Much of South Africa's 2,200km passenger rail network has been stripped bare, especially in areas of Gauteng and the Western Cape. Appearing before a National Council of Provinces committee, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa revealed more about its safety plan, aimed at curbing theft and vandalism.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says most of the countrywide vandalism and theft at the rail network is "sabotage". On Wednesday, 21 October, the rail agency appeared virtually before a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) committee.

Prasa accounting authority Bandisa Matshego told the NCOP oversight committee on transport that while theft and vandalism did occur on the rail network, "in the main, there are instances of what we deem to be sabotage".

Vandalism and theft are not new, but in recent months have again come into the spotlight after media reports on the stripping of the railways, particularly in Gauteng.

Read in Daily Maverick this special feature on the Gauteng rail network: Stripped bare: Looting till there is nothing left of Gauteng's rail network

The ANC's Mohammed Dangor said Gauteng stations such as Kliptown had been stripped bare. He said that there would be "trouble if this was not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why #EndSARS Protests Are Different, and What Lessons They Hold

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.