South Africa: Mzwandile Masina Steps Into Ace Magashule Upheaval, Fires Off Another Race-Based Salvo

21 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Puzzling as they were, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina's tweets on Tuesday revealed a politician running out of logical options.

As speculation continues about the possible arrest of ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, more evidence is coming to light about the (still) alleged corruption in the Free State during his tenure there.

A previously unpublished account of how money meant to help people in the province was spent on Bentleys and Ferraris reveals the real intent of these projects and the shocking callousness of those who benefited.

At the same time, Magashule's allies are trying to mount a defence for him, sometimes telegraphing their intentions. One of these allies, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina - also known as a friend of Julius Malema - is now pushing the claim that "black people must unite" on this issue, while the Free State ANC is also backing Magashule.

In the longer run, though, Magashule's allies' willingness to get into the trenches may not save them from the heavy artillery.

On Wednesday Scorpio published a detailed account of where the money received by businessman Sello Radebe for the Free State asbestos audit project went. As Pieter-Louis Myburgh explained, the huge payments, that were made in just...

