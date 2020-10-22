South Africa: Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan Shows a New Determination, Says Ramaphosa

analysis

During Wednesday's almost three-hour parliamentary debate, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan against opposition criticism. It may not be completely new, but it has 'to work for the people of South Africa'.

For 3o minutes in Parliament on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued why the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that he presented on 15 October was different to previous plans of this nature.

"It may well sound like we have not come up with anything new. But if you read between the lines... there's a new determination and this plan is underpinned by the participation of the social partners."

With immediate actions to provide jobs, build infrastructure and kick-start growth by, for example, the Buy Local manufacturing campaign, the private sector on Wednesday finally got its express recognition.

Growth enhancing measures, such as urgent steps to remove impediments to investment and dealing with the energy crunch, were included precisely to boost private-sector led employment and economic growth - even as public mass-employment programmes remain key.

"[The plan] will induce the private sector and others, pension funds, many others, to invest alongside us [government]," Ramaphosa told the joint sitting of Parliament. "This plan will unleash the...