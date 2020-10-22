South Africa: Kanoneiland Murder Accused Sentenced to Twelve Years Imprisonment

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Phiwe Mnguni welcomed the 12 year prison sentence handed down to murder accused Riaan Abrahams on 20 October 2020 in the Upington High Court.

On 30 June 2019, the deceased Gomotso van Wyk and her partner, the accused Riaan Abrahams, were walking home to Blaauwskop when an argument ensued between them during which he assaulted her resulting in her death.

He was arrested the same day and charged with murder.

The Station Commander of Kanoneiland SAPS, Captain Johann Isaacs applauded the investigating officers, Sergeant Bennie van Vuuren and Sergeant Pule Lichakane for the sterling investigation of the case and for ensuring that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is incarcerated.