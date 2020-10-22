Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Annual Conference Suspended Indefinitely

22 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zanu-PF has suspended, indefinitely, its Annual People's Conference due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was pencilled for Mashonaland Central province.

Zanu PF acting national spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the postponement while briefing journalists on the post-politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare Wednesday.

"We deliberated on various situations available with some raising issues of holding a virtual conference," he said.

"And then there was a suggestion which carried the day. It was to postpone it indefinitely and to hold it when the situation normalises and improves."

Zanu PF annual conferences are synonymous with heavy partying and feasting by thousands of delegates drawn from all provinces across the country.

The party has been reported to splash millions of dollars to hold the annual conference while private companies are approached and arm-twisted to assist with donations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia also donate freebies and farming inputs to every delegate after the event.

Last year's conference was held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East province.

