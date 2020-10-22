South Africa: Police Seek Help Finding Missing Woman

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are appealing to the members of the public in reuniting the 33-year-old Chuma Ntuli of Amalinda, East London with her family. She is said to have left her home in June this year and she never came back since.

Her family took time to report her to the police hoping that she will come home on her own. There are rumours that she is seen around Southern wood area but efforts to find her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lundi Mpangeva on 074 723 7586 or 08600 10111.

