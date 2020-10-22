South Africa: Select Committee Welcomes Prasa's Plan to Safeguard Infrastructure

21 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Select Committee on Transport, Public Service and Administration, Public Works and Infrastructure today received a briefing from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on its plans to deal with the damage caused by vandalism and theft of its infrastructure.

Of concern to the committee is that in 2019, Prasa lost R364m due to vandalism and sabotage to its infrastructure and trains. Vandalism, arson and sabotage have limited Prasa's capacity to deliver a fully effective service.

The committee heard that arson and vandalism increased during lockdown. The committee urges Prasa to embark on a media campaign so that when those who commit acts of vandalism, arson or sabotage are arrested, a strong message conveyed that criminals will face the full might of the law.

National Treasury had approved an amount of R900m this week for Prasa for immediate security provisions. The committee noted Prasa's security plans to use a combination of technology and human resources to safeguard and protect infrastructure.

The committee welcomes the advertisement of 556 security officer posts, out of a planned 3 100 workers to be employed full-time at Prasa. The security officers will guard over 22 000 km of rail network, stations and other infrastructure.

The central line in Cape Town and Mabopane line in Tshwane are not operational and Prasa provided dates for the rehabilitation and completion of the corridor recovery programme for phases 1 and 2. The delay is due to Covid-19, theft and vandalism. The non-operational line impacts directly on the poor and the working class who use the trains to get to their places of work.

The committee also heard that the encroachment of illegal settlements along railway tracks poses a serious challenge. The committee called on Prasa to work closely with other government departments to resolve this issue.

