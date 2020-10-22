South Africa: Lest We Forget - Some in the Judiciary and the Media Also Aided State Capture

opinion

The media and the judiciary have played key roles in exposing the State Capture project of the Jacob Zuma years. But let's not forget that both institutions had their dark sides; accountability demands that both be scrutinised.

The space, the skill and the willingness to speak truth to power are essential in a functional constitutional democracy. These qualities enhance accountability, openness and responsiveness in governance. In their different ways the judiciary, via judgments and orders, and the media, through news coverage and commentary, do speak truth to power in South Africa.

It is often suggested by various analysts that the judiciary and the media are our saving graces. In broad terms, the proposition is true. The independence of the judiciary has, in general, been maintained as has its sworn fealty to upholding the Constitution impartially. The willingness of investigative journalists to ply their trade fearlessly has been critical in the exposure of the phenomenon now generally known as State Capture. These generalisations do not, however, reveal the dark side of either institution; accountability demands that both be scrutinised.

The first judge to be implicated in the State Capture Project of the Zuma era is, despite recent media reports to the...