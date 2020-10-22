South Africa: Suspects Appear in Court for Alleged Murder

press release

Two suspects, Khauta Mohaladi (32) and Molifi Makgalemele (29) both Lesotho nationals appeared at Ficksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 on a charge of murder.

The two were arrested in Meqheleng On the evening of Sunday, 18 October 2020 for the alleged murder of Matee Mpiti (40), also from Lesotho, whose body was found torched at an open space between Extension 11 and Zone 8 on Saturday the 17 October 2020.

According to the witness, they were on their way to the shop with the deceased who is a fellow herd's man in Meqheleng, when they met a group of males who attacked them with sticks. The witnesses managed to escape and the deceased was poured with petrol and set alight.

The motive for the killing is currently unknown. Both suspects are remanded in custody and the case is postponed to 26 October 2020 for bail application.