South Africa: Gang Bosses Face 145 Charges - Including 10 Murders - for Decade of Terror in Western Cape

The case against 20 members of the Delft South-based Terrible Josters highlights how communities across Cape Town are terrorised despite crackdowns of this nature.

The trial of the 20 Terrible Josters (TJs) members commenced on Tuesday 20 October 2020 in the Western Cape High Court before Acting Judge James Lekhuleni. The gang members pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, which is expected to last at least a year, comes a week after Horatio "Voudie" Solomons and five members of the same gang, who predominantly controlled Delft, were handed hefty sentences by Judge Owen Rogers in the same court.

The 20 Terrible Joster gang members on trial represent only a fraction of the 10,000-strong criminal operation.

Chilling descriptions in the summary of "substantial facts" outlines a decade-long reign of terror during which the gang perpetrated what can only be described as the most unspeakable crimes.

The sad reality is that after this brutal decade, and 26 years of democracy, these types of hyper-violent crimes continue to terrorise communities across Cape Town despite crackdowns of this nature.

The gang members are charged for crimes committed from March 2002 to January 2017 in the areas of Delft South, Bishop...