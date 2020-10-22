South Africa: Two Men Sentenced and Imprisoned On Count of House Break-in and Theft in Carnarvon

press release

Francious Mienies and Christiaan Jonkers, will spend a combined 19 years in prison subsequent to be convicted on count of house breaking and theft. In June 2020 the pair broke into the storeroom of the complainant and steal, eight corrugated irons and a solid wooden door to the value of R6 453-00. The accused were arrested after the investigating officer Sergeant Ford, followed a lead and recovered five of eight corrugated iron sheets and a solid wooden door.

On Tuesday, 20 October 2020 both Francious and Christiaan were found guilty and sentenced in the Carnarvon Regional Court on count of house breaking and theft. The Carnarvon Regional Court declared Francious Mienies a habitual criminal. He was sentenced to an effective 15 years imprisonment. While Christiaan Jonkers was sentenced to four years direct imprisonment.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General Phiwe Mnguni, applauded the investigating of Sergeant Alrick Ford, for excellent investigative work. "The sentence will serve as a deterrent, to those who continue to steal from other people", he said.