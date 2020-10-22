Cameroon: Former Cameroon Defender M'Bom Dies

22 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Former Cameroon defender Ephrem M'Bom died on Sunday (20 September 2020) in Douala after a long illness. He was 66.

M'Bom was a member of The Indomitable Lions squad that played in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya, and later in the same year he was part of the Cameroon squad that made its FIFA world Cup debut in Spain.

He spent his entire career at home, most notably with the legendary Canon Yaounde, winning five Cameroonian League titles (1979, 1980, 1982, 1985 and 1986) and three Cameroon Cups (1978, 1983 and 1986).

M'Bom also won three CAF trophies with Canon Yaoundé, namely the African Cup of Champion Clubs (now CAF Champions League) twice in 1978 and 1980, plus the defunct African Cup of Cups' Winners in 1979.

M'Bom also had spells with Rail and Leopard in Douala and Dragon Yaoundé, before retiring in 1990. He held various positions in Cameroonian sports afterwards until his death.

