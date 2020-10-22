Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Receives Mobile Money Certification

MTN Rwanda has become the first provider in Rwanda to gain the GSMA Mobile Money Certification.

The certification scheme, which was launched in April 2018, is a global initiative that relies on an independent assessment of a mobile money provider's ability to deliver secure and reliable services, to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

In order to become certified, Mobile Money providers are assessed against numerous criteria, such as safeguarding customer funds against risk of loss, combating money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud, managing staff, agents, and third parties correctly, communicating fees and information transparently to customers, effectively addressing customer service requests and complaints and protecting customers' personal data, amongst others.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA said that The GSMA's Mobile Money Certification now reaches over 210 million customers through certified providers.

MTN's CEO, Mitwa Ng'ambi said that they seek to continuously to empower customers to make more informed choices about their financial services.

"The GSMA Mobile Money Certification is a global industry initiative to bring safer, more transparent, and more resilient financial services to millions of Mobile Money users around the world. MTN Rwanda is extremely proud to be a certified provider as we continue to empower our customers to make more informed choices about their financial services," she said.

For the past 10 years, MTN has made significant technological and financial investments to facilitate the development of an inclusive digital economy through Mobile Money. This is in line with Rwanda's 2020 Vision and the Smart Rwanda Master Plan to become a cashless economy.

Chantal Kagame MTN's Chief Business and Corporate Affairs Officer said that it was a huge milestone and will ensure a higher quality of service and give comfort that their services are high quality.